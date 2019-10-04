Hearts stopper Craig Halkett ruled out for ten weeks 

The defender joins a long list of injured players at Tynecastle after sustaining damage to his knee.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6092125839001-craig-levein.jpg" />

Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed Craig Halkett won't play for around ten weeks after sustaining a knee injury.

Halkett was forced off during his side's 0-0 draw with St Mirren after sustaining an injury to his medial ligament. The defender joins a lengthy injury list at Hearts and manager Levein said it came as a blow to both the club and the player.

"We have got a fair idea, it will be around about 10 weeks but it might be less or slightly more," Levein said.

"Obviously he's a tough boy and I know he wouldn't come off unless it was something relatively serious. It's just an unfortunate collision that resulted in this particular injury.

"It's disappointing on a number of fronts, obviously for ourselves because he has been doing well, and for him because he has been doing well."

Levein and his players now look to the weekend's clash with Kilmarnock and the manager said he was expecting a tough encounter with a team who have impressed in recent seasons. With the international break dues to start after the weekend's fixtures, he stressed the importance of a positive result.

"I think recently we haven't gone into an international break with a win, which obviously leaves a lingering discontent.

"So I think it's important that we get a victory tomorrow, put on a show, and then we can relax and enjoy our international break."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.