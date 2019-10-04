Lennon eyes psychological boost if Celtic defeat Livingston

The manager warned that his side face a difficult game after Europe League exertions.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6092198039001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Neil Lennon has stressed the importance of Celtic following up their European success with a winning return to league duty against Livingston.

The Celtic boss was preparing for the match at Almondvale just hours after seeing his team beat Cluj to go top of their Europa League group.

Lennon said the match couldn't be underestimated and that he wanted to be going into the international break with a positive feeling around the side.

"The game is dangerous," he said. "It is a difficult tie, Livingston away.

"I think we played them once there last year and drew 0-0. We know that goalscoring opportunities are at a premium.

"We played on the plastic at Hamilton, played well but only got the one goal.

"They are a great example of clubs with a good spirit, who are well organised with hungry players.

"They are a real success story of the last four or five seasons. They had a great year last year, consolidated their position in the Premiership comfortably and they have made a decent start again.

"It is important that we do win the game. There is a two-week break coming up as well so psychologically it would be good to go into the break with another win."

The Northern Irishman also reflected on his own teams form and reiterated his post-match comments that Celtic could continue to improve.

"It's what I believe," he said. "Whether they are at their peak remains to be seen but I think there is more to come from them.

"That's just my opinion and you don't have to take that as gospel. There are a lot of good things in the game last night but a lot of things we can do better as well."

Having rotated his squad for previous games without seeing a noticeable drop in quality, the manager said he may well make alterations to his line-up for Sunday's match.

"Tomorrow we will have to assess how they are feeling, their body language, the fatigue element from their exertions last night," he said.

"We may make one or two changes to try to freshen it up."

Lennon was still full of praise for goalscorer Mohamed Elyounoussi and said that the on-loan attacker had raised his game after a good introduction to the side.

"I was delighted with his performance," said the former Celtic midfielder. "I spoke to him on Wednesday and said, 'look, you are up to speed fitness wise, it's time, you have had three games and done OK but we know there is more to come from you.' "I thought he was superb last night. He took the game by the horns at times for us and showed the real experience and pedigree that he has and I really hope that is a real fillip for him going forward."

Elyounoussi on his first Celtic goal