Gerrard reveals Rangers contract offer to 'huge player' Jack

The manager says his midfielder sets the example for the rest of the squad.

Jack has been offered a new Rangers deal. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that Ryan Jack is one of the most important players in his squad and that the midfielder has been offered a new deal at Ibrox.

Jack has been a regular presence in the Rangers team since moving from Aberdeen at the end of his contract and has been trusted in big games by Gerrard over some stiff competition.

The midfielder started against Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday night but suffered an injury that rules him out of the match against Hamilton on Sunday and could prevent him from joining the Scotland squad next week.

"He's going for a scan and the club will release the outcome of that at the right time," Gerrard revealed. "He was assessed and I don't think the problem is huge but he's out of the weekend and he's certainly a doubt for Scotland.



"Hopefully the scan isn't too bad and he is available for Scotland but only the medics can give you that information."

While accepting he would lose Jack in the short term, the rangers boss said he hoped to tie him up on a long term deal and explained the importance of the 27-year-old to his squad.

"He's a huge player for us," Gerrard said. "Ryan sets the example and the standards every day in training.

"More often than not he's the strongest trainer and covers the most distance. In every single drill he gives full attention.

"He's a winner and he takes his training level into games. He's been one of my most consistent players since I walked through the door.

"We're absolutely delighted with him and we've made him a contract offer that we're hoping we'll progress and get signed up soon.

"And we've got our fingers crossed for this scan because he's very, very important for us."