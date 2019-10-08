Stuart Armstrong joins Scotland squad as Oli McBurnie out

The Southampton midfielder will make the trip to Russia in Steve Clarke's pool.

Stuart Armstrong has joined the Scotland squad. SNS Group

Stuart Armstrong has been called into the Scotland squad for the upcoming 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

The Southampton midfielder replaces Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, who has withdrawn with an unspecified injury.

Steve Clarke's side face second-placed Russia in Moscow on Thursday night before hosting minnows San Marino on Sunday.

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher was called up on Sunday for the first time following the withdrawal of Ryan Jack and Grant Hanley.

The Scots sit second bottom of Group I with six points from six games, leaving automatic qualification prospects bleak.

However, they have a possible second route to the finals through the Nations League play-offs next March.

