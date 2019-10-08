  • STV
Findlay: Show faith in Clarke to fix Scotland's problems

STV

The defender believes the manager can replicate his previous success at Kilmarnock.

Findlay has his eye on his first international cap.
Stuart Findlay has urged supporters to keep faith with Scotland boss Steve Clarke and says he will turn around the fortunes of the national team.

Clarke left Kilmarnock to take the reins at Hampden in May but has lost three out of his four games so far, suffering defeat to Belgium twice and to Russia.

Findlay was part of the side that Clarke led to third place in the Premiership during his time at Rugby Park and he has confidence the same approach will work in international football.

"I wasn't involved for the last squad but I was there for the first one and you could tell that he did things a similar way to the way at Kilmarnock because obviously it was a winning formula at Kilmarnock," the defender said.

"I have a lot of confidence that it will breed success for Scotland as well.

"I have worked with him long enough to know exactly how he works and how he gets the boys playing his way.

"I have full confidence that the results for Scotland will be the way that we need them very shortly.

"I know because I have worked so long with him that I have trust in him that things will go the way that Scotland probably expect and we deserve to be at.

"It is about having faith. If you have faith in the manager that I know the boys at Kilmarnock definitely had and I know the boys at Scotland have, it can only be a good thing.

"I can only see it being a positive going forward."

'We got an identity and the players could build from that and obviously when you get some good results confidence starts to build and certain individuals start to shine.'
Stuart Findlay

Findlay explained Clarke had given his players a style to follow at club level and that it allowed everyone to find their place and give their best work.

"He gave the team a foundation to build on and individuals started to thrive under that," he said.

"We got an identity and the players could build from that and obviously when you get some good results confidence starts to build and certain individuals start to shine."

The 24-year-old has yet to win his first cap but is hopeful after being called up as a replacement for Liam Cooper, he'll now get a chance to shine.

He said: "I came on leaps and bounds under the manager at Kilmarnock.

"It is a confidence thing, I have a lot more belief now in what I can do.

"I have been in a few squads before and I know that I am capable of being at this level and it is something I am looking to prove.

"I have been given this opportunity and all I can do is try to do myself proud when I am here."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.