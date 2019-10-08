  • STV
Booth believes schedules need to change to help women's game

Ronnie Charters

The Glasgow City boss is frustrated key games are up against big dates in the men's calendar.

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth is calling on the game's governing body to take the women's game more seriously - after their Scottish Cup semi-finals were scheduled the same day as the men's teams match with San Marino.

Booth says more must to be done to help promote the women's game in this country - as they get set to face Rangers in the semis this weekend. Motherwell play Hibs in the other tie.

"It's been the case for a few years now, to be honest," Booth said. "There's been clashes in the past with cup finals and cup semi-finals.

"I suppose from one side it gets harder and harder with the amount of games on the calendar to keep everything separate but it is important for the women's game to have an even platform to show the product they have.

"It's quite obvious that there's still a massive difference in perception ."

The City boss said that the achievements of the women's national team should be making people sit up and take notice that players are deserving of recognition - and help - beyond what is currently on offer.

"From my perspective, I know that there are areas within the women's game, and the development of the women's game, that need to change to allow it to become what it could be," he said.

"I think you would have to ask the players because they are the ones that put all the effort in and go and perform as they have for the national team as they have at European Championships and the World Cup.

"It becomes a bit of a joke when the men can't do that. I think it should be taken seriously that the women are getting to these tournaments and deserve all the recognition and backing that they can get.

"That's not happening, really."

Glasgow City midfielder Leeane Crichton hopes for change but says that the support the team gets is not taken for granted.

She said: "I think moving forward then the less that these games can clash with cup finals and whatever is better to make it accessible and realistic for people to attend both, rather than it being a choice.

"I think the people that want to be there will be there. People that value our game will make that choice and support us. It would be great to have huge crowds every weekend and I hope one day that we get to that place.

"In the meantime, the way that the games grown and people are realising that the women's game is worth watching and investing in, we'll continue to bide our time, do what we do and if people come to watch then that's great."

