Celtic charged by UEFA over flares at CFR Cluj match

The club faces disciplinary charges after fireworks were lit by supporters.

UEFA have taken action after flares were lit. SNS Group

Celtic have been charged over their fans' behaviour in the Europa League clash with CFR Cluj

The alleged incidents took place as the Scottish champions faced their Romanian opponents at Celtic Park on October 3.

UEFA have now charged the club with breaching disciplinary rules and the matter will be dealt with by the governing body's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body at a hearing on October 17.

It's the second time this season that the club have been charged with the same offence, having been fined after flares were lit by away fans during their match against AIK Stockholm.