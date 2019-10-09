'It has to stop': Celtic warn fans over pyrotechnics

The club has said new security measures will be introduced following the latest UEFA charge.

Celtic have been charged by UEFA over supporters using "fireworks". SNS Group

Celtic have announced they will be introducing new measures to prevent fans from lighting flares at games and have warned supporters the behaviour "has to stop".

UEFA have charged the club with breaching rules on supporter's conduct for the second time in two months after observing flares at Celtic Park during the 2-0 win over Cluj in the Europa League earlier this month.

A previous charge saw Celtic fined after the use of pyrotechnics during a qualifier against AIK.

In a statement on the club website, a spokesperson said behaviour had to change and safety was at stake, as well as the reputation of fans.

'Given the number of repeated offences, we should also be very aware that there could be further, very serious repercussions which could have hugely detrimental consequences for the club and our supporters.' Celtic FC statement

The statement read: "Following the latest UEFA charge against the club for the use of fireworks at Celtic Park, it is with real disappointment and frustration that the club needs to appeal again for this behaviour to stop.

"UEFA's stance on the issue of pyrotechnics is unequivocal and very well-known.

"The club has been sanctioned on numerous occasions and yet, very disappointingly, this behaviour by a small minority persists.

"The serious safety concerns associated with such behaviour are obvious, as is the reputational damage which this behaviour and these charges have on the club. In addition, the numerous financial penalties placed on Celtic continue to come out the pockets of supporters who invest in the club.

"Celtic will be introducing further measures in order to deal with this behaviour. It has to stop.

"The club does not want it, our supporters do not want it and UEFA will continue to punish the club whenever it occurs as it is a clear breach of their regulations. It really is as simple as that.

"Given the number of repeated offences, we should also be very aware that there could be further, very serious repercussions which could have hugely detrimental consequences for the club and our supporters. It is hugely unfair that the enjoyment of Celtic matches could potentially be affected by the negative behaviour of a tiny minority.

"Additionally, in the interests of all our supporters' safety, it is imperative that all fans when attending matches at Celtic Park use their designated seat. This is important in ensuring a safe environment.

"Our supporters are fantastic and we greatly value the huge contribution you make to the club. It is the positive support of our fans which makes the difference, week in, week out.

"Our win against CFR Cluj last Thursday represented another great European night on the pitch for the club. Supported brilliantly by our fans, the team were magnificent in driving us to top of our Europa League group. This should be our focus."

