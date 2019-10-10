Hibs boss Heckingbottom gets three-match ban for misconduct

A disciplinary panel has ruled that the coach broke rules and deserves a touchline ban.

Heckingbottom has been banned for three games. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has received a three-match touchline ban after being found guilty of misconduct at a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing.

Heckingbottom was charged with misconduct by the governing body after an incident that saw him sent to the stand during his side's Premiership match against Celtic.

The head coach reacted to a decision before Celtic equalised in the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, kicking a bottle that hit assistant referee Alan Mulvanny before remonstrating with fourth official Nick Walsh.

Referee Kevin Clancy sent the Englishman to the stand and included the incident in his match report, which has prompted the governing body to issue a notice of complaint and summon him to Hampden.

An independent panel ruled that Heckingbottom had broken rules on conduct and he was given a three-match ban. He will watch the next two games from the stand, with the third game of the ban suspended until the end of the season.