Fleck and Devlin make Scotland debuts against Russia

John Fleck makes his first Scotland start. SNS Group

Steve Clarke has handed Scotland debuts to two players after naming his team to face Russia in Moscow.

John Fleck and Michael Devlin make their bow for the national team in the Euro 2020 qualifier at the Luzhniki stadium.

David Marshall starts in goal, behind a back four of captain Andy Robertson, Devlin, Charlie Mulgrew and Liam Palmer.

John McGinn, Robert Snodgrass and Fleck form a midfield trio with Ryan Fraser and Callum McGregor supporting lone striker Oliver Burke.