Second half slump sees Scotland thumped 4-0 by Russia

Steve Clarke's side had a night to forget as they suffered a heavy defeat at the Luzhniki.

Scotland's defence couldn't handle Russia's forward line. SNS Group

Scotland's hopes of playing at Euro 2020 now rest on the play-offs after their slim hopes of qualifying via the group were extinguished with a brutal defeat in Moscow.

Having kept Russia at bay in the first half of their match at the Luzhniki Stadium, a second half collapse saw Steve Clarke's side fall to a 4-0 defeat.

The manager had handed debuts to John Fleck and Michael Devlin with his starting line-up and saw the team put in a stubborn performance early on, ceding the vast majority of possession to the hosts but holding them at bay.

There was no attacking threat from the Scots though, with Oliver Burke cutting a lonely figure up front and midfielders struggling to get forward in support.

Regardless, Clarke would have taken some satisfaction from the organisation of the team when he spoke to them at half time, though that was to be quickly forgotten as defensive lapses allowed Russia to take control of the second half.

The hosts hit a quickfire double just before the hour mark. The first came from a corner when Russia captain Artem Dzyuba held off Charlie Mulgrew to hit an impressive volley past David Marshall. Three minutes later, Magomed Ozdoev hit a powerful drive past Marshall to put the Russians in complete control.

Dzubya hit his second on 69 minutes after Mario Fernandes set him up to poke the ball home.

And the punishment continued into the dying minutes of the action when Golovin exchanged passes with Dzubya before pinging a shot past Marshall and in off the post.



