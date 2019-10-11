  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: Russia defeat has to be Scotland's lowest point

STV

The Scotland boss accepts results have been poor but sees signs of progress.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said that he has to make sure that the 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow is "the lowest of the low" and that results improve quickly.

After a solid first half in the Luhzniki Stadium, the national team suffered a collapse that ended the slim chance of qualification for Euro 2020 via the group.

A play-off place has already been secured but after losing five for seven qualifiers so far, the team finds itself in fifth place in the six-team qualifying group after another heavy defeat.

Clarke said that the collapse against Russia was down to "fragile confidence" and said he would have to make changes to build for key games.

"We conceded a soft goal," he said. "The first goal is soft, from a corner. Man on man we have to do better.

"From there we quickly found our way out the game. We allowed the game to run away from us.

"I have to put it down to fragile confidence. The players seemed to lose heart very quickly, which is unfortunate because we had done OK up to that point."

"Hard work, maybe one or two different selections in terms of squad as well as starting 11. It's something I have to look at. We can't keep conceding goals.

"You have to give a nod of your head to the quality of opposition we have faced recently in Belgium and Russia, two very good teams who I am sure will be involved in the latter stages of Euro 2020.

"But for us it's trying to make sure this is the very, very bottom of the lowest and then build from here and make sure come March we are able to be very, very competitive and get through the play-offs and give ourselves the chance to be in the same championships."

'We have to do better, we have to work harder and we have to make sure we keep improving. We have to make sure this is the lowest of the low.'
Steve Clarke

Despite a dismal start to his time as manager in terms of results, the former Kilmarnock boss said he had seen glimpses that the team could improve and adapt to what he was trying to do and he said that he believed everyone was committed and ready for the challenge of making progress.

"I think in all the games we've played, there have been moments where you can see what we're trying to do and where we're trying to get to," he said.

"But obviously the results are dreadful, no getting away from that. I'm not going to hide behind that.

"We have to do better, we have to work harder and we have to make sure we keep improving. We have to make sure this is the lowest of the low.

"On the back of back-to-back 4-0 defeats, it feels difficult. But I was brought up the hard way so I'm in for the fight and I think the players are in for the fight too."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.