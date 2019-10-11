  • STV
Devlin 'gutted' by four-goal defeat on Scotland debut

STV

The Aberdeen defender says players need to analyse how the game against Russia 'unravelled'.

Michael Devlin has said Scotland players have to look at why they suffered a second half collapse after his international debut turned to disaster.

The Aberdeen defender was handed his first Scotland start against Russia in Moscow but, after frustrating the hosts for almost an hour, the team conceded four goals as their slim hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 through the groups was ended.

Devlin said responsibility for the scoreline lay with the players and they had to ask themselves why the first goal led to a heavy defeat.

"I'm just really gutted that it ended the way it did, really," he said.

"I thought until the first goal and after 57 minutes we were in the game and we knew Russia were going to have a bit of the ball. That was part of the game plan.

"But for it to unravel the way it did was disappointing and the players have got to take responsibility for that.

"We'll need to analyse it but we need to think that one goal doesn't really change what we're doing and we need to stick with the principles that the manager asks us to go and play with. We need to carry on the game plan and wait for that one opportunity which I thought in the first half we were close to getting.

"When you lose the first goal it's disappointing but it certainly can't lead to losing two, three and four. That's the sickening part of the evening."

And the 26-year-old admitted the outcome had taken the shine off a personal landmark.

He said: "I'm gutted that on a proud night for myself and my family, ultimately the team and the country is the most important thing and we're all gutted that it ended the way it did."

