Celtic's Lewis Morgan called up to Scotland squad 

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has been called into the Scotland squad hours before the Euro2020 qualifier against San Marino.

The Scottish FA announced on Sunday afternoon that Morgan had been drafted into the squad, with Robert Snodgrass dropping out.

The winger, who has two international caps, has struggled for game time at Celtic so far this season, and was left out of Steve Clarke's initial squad for Scotland's games against Russia and San Marino.

However, after the the 4-0 defeat in Moscow on Thursday, Clarke has issued the call for the player to be available for selection on Sunday evening.

Scotland are currently fifth out of six teams in qualifying Group I and cannot directly qualify for the finals but with a play-off place already secured, Clarke is hoping to build momentum for the decisive matches next year.