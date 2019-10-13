Findlay makes debut for Scotland against San Marino

Steve Clarke has reshuffled his pack for the Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden.

Findlay has been handed his first Scotland start. SNS Group

Stuart Findlay will make his Scotland debut in the Euro 2020 qualifier against San Marino.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has made several changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Russia on Thursday with Lawrence Shankland starting in attack and Jon McLaughlin in goals.

The defeat in Moscow ended any hopes of Scotland qualifying through the group and Clarke has said that the target for the remaining games is to build confidence and momentum for the play-offs, starting with a home win.

McLaughlin starts in goal against the minnows, with captain Andy Robertson, Michael Delin, Findlay and Liam Palmer making up a back four.

Scott McTominay returns from suspension and starts in midfield alongside John McGinn and Callum McGregor.

James Forrest and Ryan Christie will play in support of striker Shankland.