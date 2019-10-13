Scotland hit San Marino for six at rain-soaked Hampden

John McGinn scored a hat trick as Scotland thumped the group minnows.

John McGinn scored a hat-trick at Hampden. SNS Group

Scotland defeated San Marino 6-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden with John McGinn scoring a hat-trick against the bottom side in the group.

Lawrence Shankland scored his first Scotland goal while Stuart Findlay netted on his debut before substitute Stuart Armstrong wrapped up the scoring.

Steve Clarke's side were in need of a boost to morale after a tough run of games that saw the national side suffer defeats to Russia and Belgium as chances of direct qualification disappeared.

In the torrential rain at Hampden, that at times looked in danger of bringing the game to a halt, Scotland established an early foothold in the game with San Marino content to sit back and attempt to frustrate the hosts.

The first goal came after 12 minutes, Ryan Christie cutting in from the right and aiming for goal with McGinn getting the slightest of touches as the ball made its way into the far corner of the net.

McGinn's second came when he pounced on the rebound from a Scott McTominay shot and he completed a first half treble when he turned and volleyed a header from Findlay past Aldo Simoncini.

After the break Shankland was the second to benefit from a rebounded McTominay shot, seizing his chance to score on his second Scotland appearance.

Findlay then capped a dream debut when he headed in from Ryan Christie's corner.

A bad night for the San Marino goalkeeper was compounded when he handled outside the box and Armstrong stepped up to curl the resultant free kick into the top corner.

The win moves Scotland up into fourth place in qualifying group I.