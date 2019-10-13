Clarke: Win restored Scotland's battered confidence

The Scotland boss praised his players for bouncing back from a run of defeats.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6094529291001-steve-clarke.jpg" />

Scotland boss Steve Clarke saw his side defeat San Marino 6-0 and praised his players for recovering from a damaging run of defeats.

Clarke had said that there was a fragility about his players in the 4-0 defeat to Russia on Thursday and after playing four games against the top two seeds in the group he welcomed a home match against the lowest ranked side.

In torrential rain, Scotland made short work of San Marino and Clarke believes that can only act as a boost as he seeks to turn things around.

"The players have shown me tonight that they've got a good resilient streak," he said. "It's been a tough week for us and it was important that we won the game tonight.

"But I think it was also important that we won the game well.

"Hopefully it repairs a little bit of the fragility that was in the squad after the four games against top opposition when we lost all four games. It was a tough run of games and I knew that when I took the job .



"It's nice to come out and get a game like this at home where everyone can be feeling good.

"I see some smiles in the dressing room after the game and that's nice to see."

Clarke had particular praise for John McGinn, who scored a first half hat-trick to put his side on the road to victory. The manager said that he had taken his club form into the international arena and shown his goal threat.

"John's a goalscorer," he said. "You see it in the English Premier League and if you can score goals at that level then you can score goals at any level.

"They've found a really good way of playing John at Aston Villa where he's always up supporting the striker and getting on the end of second balls in and around the box.

"You saw tonight that he's got an eye for goal and I'm delighted for him."

And Clarke was impressed with Lawrence Shankland after the Dundee United striker celebrated his first Scotland start with a goal, finishing after snapping up the rebound from a Scott McTominay shot.

"I thought he was good," Clarke said. "There was a lot of good hold-up play, he links the play well and gets the ball in. He scored a striker's goal."



