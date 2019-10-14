Rangers appoint Ross Wilson as new sporting director

Wilson leaves Southampton after four-a-half years with the English Premier League club.

Wilson is Rangers' new sporting director. SNS Group

Rangers have appointed Ross Wilson as their new sporting director.

Wilson has left Southampton, where he oversaw the club's football operations, to replace Mark Allen at Ibrox.

The 36-year-old Scot has been with the English Premier League club for four-and-a-half years, and has also worked at Watford, Huddersfield and Falkirk.

Wilson said: "Firstly, and I am sure it goes without saying, I am delighted to be joining Rangers. During recent weeks I have had really positive discussions with the club.

"The vision and passion shared collectively by the board and by Steven [Gerrard] in terms of the plans to continue to build the club are exciting.

"Equally it was important that both the club and I shared the same understanding of the what this role is and what the football model and culture inside the club needs to look like going forward."

Southampton said they couldn't stand in the way of Wilson's desire to return to Scotland.

Chief executive Martin Semmens said: "From the moment Ross made me aware of the opportunity to return home to Scotland, it was clear that this was an opportunity he could not turn down at this time.

"I would like to put on record, on behalf of everyone involved in the club, our thanks for the tireless hard work and energy Ross has given to Saints over the last five years.

"Ross will leave the club with our best wishes on Tuesday, October 15."

