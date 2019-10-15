Robert Snodgrass retires from international football

The West Ham midfielder said the game in Russia was his last appearance for Scotland.

Snodgrass: Retiring from Scotland duty. SNS Group

Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old West Ham star, who earned 28 caps for his country, made his last appearance for the national team in last week's 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow.

Snodgrass, who has also played for Livingston, Leeds United and Norwich City, made his debut against Northern Ireland in 2011.

He has scored seven goals in the dark blue of Scotland, including a hat-trick against Malta in World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

He also scored two goals in home and away wins over Croatia, one in a 2-1 victory over Denmark and a late equaliser away to Slovenia in Gordon Strachan's last game in charge.

The Glaswegian, who was born and raised in the city's Gallowgate area, was twice named the Scottish football writers' international footballer of the year for seasons 2013/14 and 2016/17.

The retirement comes with Scotland only two games Nations League play-offs game away from their first major tournament in 22 years

Announcing the news on social media, Snodgrass thanked the Tartan Army for their support and said it was his "childhood dream" to pull on the Scotland jersey as he wished his former team-mates good luck.

He said: "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. It's been such a special feeling pulling on that Scotland jersey since I was 16 years old.

"There's been many highs throughout my international career which I'll always remember with fondness, including my debut against Northern Ireland, winning two international player of the year awards, and my hat-trick in Malta.

"It's now the right time for me to step aside though and retire to let the boys and younger players take my place and hopefully push the squad forward.

"I want to especially thank the Tartan Army for their special support you've showed me over the years. I will never forget this.

"A massive thank you also goes to everyone at the SFA for looking after me since I was a young boy, including Frank Reilly, Doc McLean, Jonesy, managers, coaches, staff, the physios, massage therapists, kit men and the media staff I've worked with over the years.

"I will now watch as a fan and I hope to see us play at a major tournament again soon - fingers crossed the boys do it come March."

