UEFA close part of Lazio's stadium for Celtic game

The Italian club have been sanctioned over racist behaviour in previous games.

Europa League: Celtic travel to Lazio next month. SNSGroup

Parts of Lazio's stadium will be closed to supporters for their Europa League match against Celtic next month.

UEFA hit the Italian club with the sanctions over racist behaviour during their last group match against French side Rennes.

However, the section of the Stadio Olimpico hosting travelling Celtic fans will still be open with as many as 9000 expected to make the trip to Rome.

European football's governing body announced the decision on Wednesday morning.

Lazio have been forced to close the lower and upper areas of sections 46, 47, 48 and 49, and ordered to display a UEFA #EqualGame banner on the empty seats.

The Scottish champions travel to take on the Serie A side on November 7, two weeks after they host them at Celtic Park.

The Hoops are currently top of the group after a draw against Rennes in France and a 2-0 victory over Romanian champions Cluj.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.