Quarter-final draw made for Scottish Challenge Cup

Last eight features three all-Scottish clashes while Rangers Colts could play Wrexham.

The tournament is sponsored by Tunnock's Caramel Wafer. SNS

The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will host Clyde, while Elgin City will visit Raith Rovers.

Stenhousemuir will take on Partick Thistle in the other all-Scottish tie.

Rangers Colts will meet Welsh outfit Wrexkham at home if they can beat English side Solihull Moors in the fourth round later this month.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of November 15-17.

Draw in full

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Clyde

Raith Rovers v Elgin City

Solihull Moors or Rangers Colts v Wrexham

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle

