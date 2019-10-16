Celtic confirm Nick Hammond as head of football operations

Hammond worked with the club as a consultant during the summer transfer window.

Nick Hammond with Lawwell and Lennon. Celtic FC

Celtic have confirmed the appointment of Nick Hammond as their new permanent head of football operations.

Hammond, who worked with the club as a consultant during the summer, will take up the role with immediate effect.

He will work alongside club manager Neil Lennon to oversee the football operations.

The 52-year-old, who was previously director of football at Reading and technical director at West Brom, helped bring in a host of new signings to the club during the transfer window.

Hammond said: "Celtic is a very special football club and I am delighted to take up this position with such an iconic institution.

"I have enjoyed my connection immensely with the club so far and I was very keen to join Celtic.

"We have done some good work over the summer. I wanted to play my part in continuing to improve the club's processes and ultimately ensure that we continue to recruit and develop the best possible players we can at Celtic.

"I have experience of many football clubs and I know that Celtic is a club of the highest quality, a club with the highest standards and that it is blessed with some great people."

Chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "We are delighted to appoint Nick to the position of head of football operations.

"He has provided excellent advice to the club over the summer period and his wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to Celtic going forward.

"This is a hugely important role at the club and in Nick we have appointed a man who we know will deliver excellent results."

And Neil Lennon is convinced they have appointed a man he "can trust" to "produce excellent work".

The Celtic manager said: "I have known Nick for some time and I know I can trust him and rely on him to produce excellent work across our football operation.

"He has considerable experience, great knowledge of the game, great insight into players and a tremendous work ethic and I know he will be a very important addition to our team."

