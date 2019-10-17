Kilmarnock sign striker Simeon Jackson on short-term deal

Jackson has joined the club until January after a trial spell at Rugby Park.

Jackson played 30 times for St Mirren last season. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have signed Simeon Jackson on a short-term contract, adding to manager Angelo Alessio's attacking options.

The 32-year-old has agreed a deal until January after spending the last two weeks on trial at Rugby Park.

Alessio had been looking to bolster his squad after Osman Sow, who joined last month on a similar deal, was ruled out through injury.

Jackson has experience from spells playing for Gillingham, Norwich City and Eintracht Braunschweig., among other clubs, and was at St Mirren last season where he helped the side avoid relegation to the Championship.

The forward scored six times in 30 appearances for the Buddies.



