McInnes: I wish it was the first of January tomorrow

The Aberdeen boss has admitted he could use new recruits to solve his midfield crisis.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6095552541001-derek-mcinnes.jpg" />

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted he wished the transfer window opened tomorrow so he could ease injury problems.

The Dons have suffered a raft of injuries this season, with the majority hitting midfielders and summer signings.

However, McInnes said he expected the worst of the troubles to be resolved before January.

He has Craig Bryson back in training, though he may not be ready to face Motherwell on Saturday, but faces a longer wait for Funso Ojo and others to return.

"The only one that'll be out in January, as we speak, is Scott Wright," he said. "Ojo will hopefully be back middle of December. Ash Taylor hopefully back start of November.

"[Curtis] Main and Ferguson will be back after the Celtic game and hopefully Bryson and [Stephen] Gleeson will be up to speed soon.

"January is usually a window where you have to react to the situation in terms of injuries.

"I wish it was the first of January tomorrow and we could get some reinforcements in but it isn't and unfortunately that's where we are."

Lewis Ferguson is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian, adding to McInnes' problems.

"We've got to deal with the situation as best we can," he said. "Clearly midfield is an issue, which is why Ferguson getting sent off brings an added frustration for me because it's so important that he's available for us.

"We're losing a very good player through suspension and added to the injuries it's been far from helpful."