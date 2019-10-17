Heckingbottom says Hibs haven't turned the corner yet

The coach believes his side deserved more points from recent performances.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6095578484001-paul-heckingbottom.jpg" />

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes his side have put in impressive performances against top sides recently - but says there's no revival until the team start winning games.

After a difficult start to the season Hibs have beaten Kilmarnock on penalties to reach the league Cup semi-finals and then drawn with Celtic and Aberdeen in recent weeks. Heckingbottom has been content with the improvements in his side but was cautious about saying there had been a real turnaround at Easter Road.

"I think I spoke before the Kilmarnock game saying we were going to play three of the top four from last year, teams who finished above us, so it's going to be a test.," he said.

"I've come away disappointed with the points return but also disappointed we've not won the games so you've got to take heart from that. We've not been second best.

"I keep getting asked the question 'Do you think you've turned the corner?' and the answer is no, not at all. I won't until we're getting those wins we're speaking about because that's all that matters.

"Whilst I want to take satisfaction from the way the boys have been playing, there's also a big frustration that we've not got the wins I think we deserved."

Hibs now travel to Hamilton as they look to climb the table but Heckingbottom will watch from the stand after being given an immediate two-game touchline ban for misconduct. he said he had to accept the verdict and didn't dispute the verdict but he doesn't think the punishment will upset his team.

"I've forgotten about it now," he said. "You have to, rather than get frustrated by anything, you just have to accept it and move on.

"I read the reports and there's nothing in there that they said that didn't happen.

"I kicked a bottle and it hit the linesman so I can't complain. If they want to do me for it then they can. I can't say it didn't happen.

"It's only different for me. Everybody else is doing the same job.

"It won't affect the players and the staff we'll maybe talk a little bit more to make sure of what we're doing.

"The difference in Scotland is that you're not allowed in the dressing room 75 minutes before a match or at half-time so it's just about figuring out how we communicate. It'll be no different for anyone else."

