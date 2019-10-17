Lyndon Dykes still undecided on international future

The Livingston forward says he would consider the call from either Scotland or Australia.

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes has said he would welcome the opportunity to play for Scotland or Australia but insists he won't know which national team he would choose until there is a decision to make.

The forward was born and raised in Australia and played for a handful of clubs around Gold Coast until 2016 when he moved to his parents' home town of Dumfries and signed for Queen of the South.

His performances in the Championship earned him a move to Livingston and he now finds himself being discussed as a potential call-up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.

Asked if he had a preference for which national team he would like to play for, Dykes wouldn't be drawn but said he would weigh up any offer when it came.

"I'm not quite sure," he said. "Obviously I grew up in Australia and would like to play for them but in Scotland they've taken me in and given me a chance and I would love to play for them as well.

"It just depends on that opportunity to get the choice at least of both of them or whatever I get the better vibe from, to be honest.



"It's hard to say because obviously speaking to the managers, seeing what kind of vibe I would get or what role I would play [is important]. So it's also just my gut feeling if I have a good vibe about one or feel I have a better opportunity .

"It's a hard one and I would have to see when it comes, if it does come.

"Hopefully I do get the opportunity in the future."

However, Dykes did hint that Scotland may have the upper hand playing in European qualifiers where there is a better chance of playing against the world's top sides.

"Obviously I watched Scotland in the last couple of games and I see Lawrence Shankland called up, which is great for him," he said. "But there's a bit of a lack in the number nine position.

"They play much better opposition and have such a good squad so obviously I would love to play and even be a part of that, meet them and learn from the players they have and the opposition they play.

"Obviously Australia play a lot lesser opposition, I would say, and it might be a totally different thing.

"It would just depend on gut feeling if I got the choice."