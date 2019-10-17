  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic fined by UEFA over flares at Europa League game

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Fans lit flares during the 2-0 win over Cluj, breaching UEFA rules.

Celtic have been fined by UEFA again.
Celtic have been fined by UEFA again. SNS Group

Celtic have been fined by UEFA for breaching rules on fireworks for the second time this season.

UEFA have handed down a €12,000 fine after observing flares at Celtic Park during the 2-0 win over Cluj in the Europa League earlier this month. The governing body's rules outlaw all pyrotechnics within stadiums.

It's the second time Celtic have been fined for the same offence this season, with the club held accountable for fans lighting flares during the qualifier against AIK Stockholm.

After being charged for the incident during the Cluj match, Celtic announced they would be introducing new security measures at the stadium and told supporters that using flares damaged the reputation of the club.

A statement on the club website read: "Following the latest UEFA charge against the club for the use of fireworks at Celtic Park, it is with real disappointment and frustration that the club needs to appeal again for this behaviour to stop.

"UEFA's stance on the issue of pyrotechnics is unequivocal and very well-known.

"The club has been sanctioned on numerous occasions and yet, very disappointingly, this behaviour by a small minority persists.

"The serious safety concerns associated with such behaviour are obvious, as is the reputational damage which this behaviour and these charges have on the club. In addition, the numerous financial penalties placed on Celtic continue to come out the pockets of supporters who invest in the club.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1441627-uefa-hit-lazio-with-part-stadium-closure-for-celtic-game/ | default

"Celtic will be introducing further measures in order to deal with this behaviour. It has to stop.

"The club does not want it, our supporters do not want it and UEFA will continue to punish the club whenever it occurs as it is a clear breach of their regulations. It really is as simple as that.

"Given the number of repeated offences, we should also be very aware that there could be further, very serious repercussions which could have hugely detrimental consequences for the club and our supporters. It is hugely unfair that the enjoyment of Celtic matches could potentially be affected by the negative behaviour of a tiny minority.

"Additionally, in the interests of all our supporters' safety, it is imperative that all fans when attending matches at Celtic Park use their designated seat. This is important in ensuring a safe environment.

"Our supporters are fantastic and we greatly value the huge contribution you make to the club. It is the positive support of our fans which makes the difference, week in, week out.

"Our win against CFR Cluj last Thursday represented another great European night on the pitch for the club. Supported brilliantly by our fans, the team were magnificent in driving us to top of our Europa League group. This should be our focus."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.