Gerrard eager to start working with new director of football

STV

The Rangers boss said he has already had detailed discussions with Ross Wilson.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said he can't wait to start working with new director of football Ross Wilson after having lengthy discussions with the Scot about the role at Ibrox.

Southampton technical director Wilson was announced this week as the successor to Mark Allen, who was involved in bringing Gerrard to Ibrox during his two years in the job.

The manager said he was pleased at the speed of the appointment and was looking forward to having a productive and successful relationship with the new recruit.

"I've had two or three really long, in-depth conversations with Ross that will remain private," Gerrard said.

"I'm pleased that the club have acted quickly to replace Mark Allen because there was a void there.

"Mark did a fantastic job and the weeks that he has been missing I have certainly felt a void. Mark was a rock for me who I bounced off every single day. So I have to give the club credit for acting quickly and finding a replacement.

"I'm really looking forward to working alongside Ross. He's done a fantastic job at Southampton.

"It's given me time to find out more about him, how he works and have some really detailed conversations. We can't wait the relationship."

While Wilson will deal with longer-term strategies at Ibrox, Gerrard's immediate focus in on Sunday's trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts where he expects a difficult game. But the manager said being at the top of the table and wanting to remain there would be extra motivation for his players after they moved to the summit before the international break.

"I think it's always nice to sit top," he said. "It's a reward for the players for how well they've been and how consistent they've been.

"Also how well they recovered from the Old Firm defeat so they certainly deserve to be there but we're under no illusions how tough it's going to be to stay there.

"That's got to be the motivation to stay there as long as we can, keep performing to the level we have been and really embrace the pressure.

"We'll work as hard as we can to stay there. that's the challenge."

Awards double for Rangers

Morelos and Gerrard won their first monthly awards.
Morelos and Gerrard won their first monthly awards.

Gerrard was named as Premiership manager of the month for September, while striker Alfredo Morelos picked up the players' award for his performances last month.

The manager said that he was delighted at the recognition and that Morelos fully merited the award.

"[The manager award] is a collective effort," he said. "We as a staff can't collect these awards unless the players are doing the job on the pitch and the players have been fantastic for the majority of the season so a big thank you to them.

"Alfredo deserves it. I am always pleased to see my players get individual accolades, it is always nice for them from a personal point of view.

"The important thing or us all is that we keep pushing hard to try achieve things collectively because that is the main part of our job. But huge congratulations to Alfredo, he has been in fine form, enjoying his football and looking deadly in the penalty area."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.