  • STV
  • MySTV

Motherwell's Gallagher getting 'just rewards' for strong start

STV

Stephen Robinson was delighted to see his defender get a first Scotland call-up.

Declan Gallagher has been in impressive form for Motherwell.
Declan Gallagher has been in impressive form for Motherwell. SNS Group

Stephen Robinson believes Declan Gallagher's first Scotland call-up is thoroughly deserved and rewards the defender's work to become "a complete player".

Gallagher was drafted into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino and though he didn't play the recognition caps a strong start to the season after making the switch from Livingston.

Robinson said it was evident from his Motherwell performances that Gallagher was growing as a player and that there was every reason to expect to see him stay in the picture for international honours.

"I'm really pleased for him," the Fir Park boss said. "I think he thoroughly deserved it.

"He's been a real standout performer for us this season and he's worked very, very hard.

"I think he's got better and better with each game, he's taken more and more responsibility and he's becoming a complete player at our level.

"He's got his just rewards. He didn't get game time but that's just the start of it. He's got his call-up and what he has to do is keep working harder, keep improving and he'll be on Steve's radar.

Call-ups for a number of Motherwell players meant Robinson changed things up in training last week as he looks to continue the team's run that has taken them to third in the table. A win over fourth-placed Aberdeen this weekend would extend the gap between the teams to seven points but Robinson is refusing to get carried away with so many games left to play.

"I think we had seven or eight away this week, which is hard to work with at times, but we've got so many good young players at the club and it gives them a chance to be up with the first team," he said. "And you start to get to know the boys that are 15 and 16 that are in on day release from school as well and they're training with people like Peter Hartley so it's a real experience for them.

"So you can't do loads of tactical work but you can certainly bring the club together.

"It's how well the club have done recently and boys have had their reward for that due to that but you always have a little fear that they'll come back and be injured. So as much as it's good, for a club manager, you're always a wee bit nervous.

He added: "I won't read too much into talk that all of a sudden if we manage to beat Aberdeen we're definitely going to finish third. That's not how we look at it.

"We try to build each week, each game, try to keep improving and I genuinely believe there is still a lot more to come from especially our forward players."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.