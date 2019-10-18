Levein: Returning players can help Hearts hit stride at home

The Hearts manager says he believes his side can beat Rangers on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6095868222001-craig-levein.jpg" />

Craig Levein believes an improving injury list at Hearts can underpin an improvement in form and help end a difficult spell of home games.

The Hearts boss revealed that Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu were in contention to play against Rangers on Sunday, while Loic Damour and Steven Naismith are nearing a first team return. Having struggled with key players missing all season, Levein said that the more players became available, the better his team would be.

"With the return of some of our better players to training, I see a chance for us to have better competition for places, particularly for starting places, and that's something we need," he said.

"I got frustrated after the last game because we have been losing by the odd goal, we have had chances to win games.

"We have been failing on a number of fronts.

"We just need to tidy everything up and be a little bit more secure and definite in what we are doing.

"I can go with the coaches and work with them on the training pitch but I think the biggest help will be getting players back in who generally perform at a higher level."

Levein now prepares his players to face a Rangers side at the top of the league. In addition, he's looking to turn around a poor spell of results at home but believes players should thrive in front of their own fans at Tynecastle.

"I feel that going into every match we should be winning matches at home," he said.

"That's the responsibility of myself and the players to carry that, if you want to call it a burden then you can.

"But for me, it's just another opportunity to play in front of a full house at home, which should be the thing you become a football player for.

If we go into this match and perform at our very best then I think we've got a great chance of winning.