Lennon: Celtic players should walk off if racially abused

The Celtic manager would "encourage" his players to action if abused in Rome.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6095908546001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Celtic boss Neil Lennon say any players who walked off the pitch after being racially abused would have his full backing while more needs to be done to combat racism in football.

The Scottish champions head to Rome to play Lazio on Europa League duty next month and the Italian club has been fined and had a section of their stadium closed because of the racist behaviour of supporters during a game against Rennes last month.

The punishment from UEFA came in the same week that England players were racially abused during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria.

Asked if he thought players would be right in taking matters into their own hands and walking off the pitch, Lennon said: "I would not discourage any player from walking off the pitch if he's getting racially abused.

"I think I would encourage it because it's pointing out that there is a wrong here.

"We all have to do a little bit more to prevent it and for individuals it's personal and it's very, very hurtful."

The Celtic boss said that the current punishments and sanctions weren't sufficient to stop racism and called for harsher penalties.

"It's awful," Lennon said. "It's just rearing its ugly head again.

"It's embarrassing for the individual countries and the individual associations and the people who run those associations as well.

"I mean, the scenes in Bulgaria looked like it was all premeditated as well with the way they were dressed and behaving.

"How these guys get in to the stadium in the first place, that needs to be looked at."