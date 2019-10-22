Ayr United appoint Mark Kerr as club's new manager

The experienced player takes over from Ian McCall at Somerset Park.

Kerr has taken on his first managerial job. SNS Group

Ayr United have announced the appointment of Mark Kerr as the club's new manager.

Kerr has stepped up from the playing squad to become the successor to Ian McCall, signing an 18-month contract at Somerset Park.

The 37-year-old has previously taken charge of Falkirk as caretaker boss but is taking on his first permanent managerial job.

Ayr invited six candidates to interview at the club as they looked to replace McCall after he left for Partick Thistle and chairman Lachlan Cameron said he was delighted to have chosen Kerr to lead the club's push for promotion from the Championship and he had the backing of the players.

"It's been an unsettling few weeks for everyone involved and it's never an easy process finding a new manager," he said. "However, we wanted to do it right and I feel confident in the process and I'm pleased with the result.

"The dressing room would have backed any manager coming in but I know they are especially thrilled with our appointment and are looking forward to getting back to winning ways."

Kerr said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been given this opportunity. This is a fantastic club and right now we have a top group of players and I can't wait to lead them.

"This is a great challenge for me at a club I now know very well and I am looking forward to getting down to the hard work straight away.

"This is an extremely proud moment for me, I have loved playing in front of our fans and hope to take the club forward with them."

The midfielder, who has made over 600 appearances during a career that saw him play for several Scottish clubs, has said that he will continue playing for Ayr until January.

