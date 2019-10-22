  • STV
  • MySTV

Frimpong says hard work is behind quick start at Celtic

STV

The teenage full-back believes he can make himself first choice for Neil Lennon.

Frimpong made his first league start against Ross County.
Frimpong made his first league start against Ross County. SNS Group

Celtic's teenage full-back Jeremie Frimpong has said hard work on the training ground has been behind his surprising ascent into the first team.

The Dutch-born right-back was a deadline day signing from Manchester City but was behind fellow summer recruits Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer in the pecking order at the start of the season. 

Despite being seen as a player Celtic would develop, he made his debut in the League Cup against Partick Thistle and then his first league start in Saturday's 6-0 demolition of Ross County.

Frimpong admitted he was further ahead than he expected to be in this stage of life at Celtic but said that he had worked hard to get his chance and would keep up his full efforts to remain in Neil Lennon's thinking.

"I'm enjoying it a lot," he said. "It's everything I could ask for and at a young age as well. I'm really grateful and I'm going to keep working hard.

"When I first heard I was going to start my first league game I was really happy. I went out there and just played like I normally play and hopefully there's many more to come.

"I got chances. It's come so soon and I'm grateful for that but I'm going to keep the hard work going."

The 18-year-old acknowledged the competition to get into the team but said his long-term aim was to be the established first-choice right-back at the club.

"I think in training I always work and the manager and players have been seeing that," he said. "If I don't get picked I'll just be patient and see what happens.

"I bring a lot to the team attacking and defensively so that's good. I'm not sure about [being first choice] this season but hopefully when the time comes."

Frimpong, who revealed Neil Lennon had worked on the training ground on his crossing before he set up James Forrest's goal at the weekend, said the Celtic boss had hinted that his first league appearance was on the cards after a good training session.

He said: "There was a session where we did 11-a-side and I was really good in that. [Neil Lennon] was like 'fantastic' and I was waiting to go home and he said 'Just be ready'. I had a smile on my face and I thought 'Yes, here we go'."

The teenager will sit out this week's Europa League clash with Lazio as he wasn't included in Lennon's squad for the competition but he is targeting regular appearances throughout the season and "winning the league".

Frimpong also had his say on the recent spate of racist incidents in football, revealing he would rather stay on the pitch to make his point than walk off if subjected to abuse.

"In the past, when I was younger I did get some of that," he said. "I went away with Man City to Italy and the fans were being racist.

"It's come back a bit, in the England game and there's nothing you can say to make it stop. It just kills the mood and the game of football.

"I wouldn't walk off the pitch. At the end of the game I would be asking 'Why?' but I wouldn't walk off. I would play so hard to get a goal and say 'This is what you get'. It would motivate me more and when we won I would love that."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.