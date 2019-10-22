Ryan Jack signs contract extension with Rangers

The Scotland midfielder has extended his stay at Ibrox to 2023.

Jack has signed a new deal with Rangers. SNS Group

Ryan Jack has signed a new contract with Rangers, extending his deal until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder is the second of Steven Gerrard's players to commit his future to the club this month, following Nikola Katic in agreeing new terms.

Jack has been a central figure for Rangers since moving from Aberdeen in 2017. He signed an initial three-year contract before agreeing a one-year extension last December.

Gerrard said that he was pleased to tie down one of his key players, saying that Jack led by example on and off the pitch.

"We're delighted that Ryan has extended his contract with the club," he told Rangers TV. "He is a very easy to manage and is a real leader and winner on the pitch.

"Ryan sets very high standards for himself and for others around him and that is exactly the kind of player and mentality that we want in throughout our squad.

"We believe that there is a lot more to come from him before he reaches his potential and we look forward to working with him for the next few years."

Jack said: "I'm delighted to commit my future to Rangers, and the club have shown great ambition to get me re-signed on a new deal.

"I'm over the moon and I'm looking forward to the future now. With the length of contract the club has given me, I hope to repay that in the next three-and-a-half years."