Scottish FA's head of referees John Fleming dies aged 62

John Fleming: Died aged 62. SFA

John Fleming, the Scottish Football Association's head of referees, has died aged 62.

Fleming, who led refereeing operations for eight years, passed away after a prolonged illness.

During a successful career as a match official, he was appointed to Category One status in 1994 and performed as a FIFA Assistant Referee from 1994 to 1997, culminating in him being part of Scotland's officiating team at EURO 96.

He joined the referee development department in 2009.

In his role at the Scottish FA, John oversaw the training and development of match officials at all levels and implemented a new structure to enhance referee recruitment and retention.

His work was recognised across the world game: leading to him being appointed as a Referee Observer for UEFA and joined illustrious names such as Pierluigi Collina and Massimo Busacca on the Technical Advisory Panel of the International Football Association Board.

He was also an integral part of hosting of IFAB's 133rd AGM held in Scotland earlier this year before ill health.

An SFA statement read: "It is with profound sadness that the Scottish FA confirms that head of referee operations, John Fleming, has passed away after a prolonged illness."

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA president, said: "John was a private man and many people will be shocked to learn of his passing after an illness borne with fortitude. His commitment was unstinting to the game, his refereeing colleagues and the association.

"He worked tirelessly in support of his match officials, whom he considered an extended family. He undertook his responsibilities as head of referee operations with passion and integrity, qualities that met with respect across the game: in boardrooms, in dressing rooms and, of course, in referees' rooms.

"John was a dedicated family man and suffered the loss of his wife Ann with the love of his children Dawn and Graham, and of course his grandchildren Anna, Charlie and Rose, on whom he doted. Our thoughts are with his family.

"I know I speak on behalf of the board, John's friends and colleagues within the Scottish FA, the referee community and clubs across the country in saying that we will miss a trusted colleague, a man of honour and principle, and a dear friend."

