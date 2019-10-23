Glasgow City league winners for 13th year in a row
The women took home the title after a 10-nil victory over Motherwell on Wednesday night.
Glasgow City FC has won the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 for the 13th year in a row.
The team took home the title after a 10-0 victory over Motherwell in North Lanarkshire on Wednesday night.
The eight scorers were Kirsty Howat, Jenna Clark, Megan Foley, Claire Shine, Leanne Ross, Leanne Crichton, Hayley Sinclair and Jordan McLintock.
