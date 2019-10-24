Celtic goalkeeper makes emergency loan switch to Dundee

Northern Ireland international stopper Conor Hazard has joined the Championship outfit.

Conor Hazard played for Partick Thistle last season. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has moved to Dundee on an emergency loan deal.

The Northern Ireland international made the switch after the Championship side's current number one Jack Hamilton had his appendix removed.

Hazard, 21, previously turned out in the division while on loan with Falkirk and Partick Thistle.

Dundee manager James McPake said: "It's very frustrating for Jack and the team. He has been fantastic this season and is a big player in our dressing room.

"We have had to act quickly and I'm delighted that we have been able to get someone of Conor's quality in.

"He is a player who has played in this league over the past two seasons and also has experience of playing at international level."

