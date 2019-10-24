  • STV
Analysis: Rangers need big performance on and off the pitch

Ronnie Charters

Travelling supporters will be in the spotlight as much as their team in Portugal tonight.

Rangers players take in their surroundings at the Estadio do Dragao.
Rangers players take in their surroundings at the Estadio do Dragao. SNS

It should a celebration of how far Rangers have come on the pitch as they face their toughest European task under Steven Gerrard.

But many eyes will assessing the strides made by the away support as they watch their side take on FC Porto on Thursday evening.

To their credit, Rangers fans do seem to have changed their tune since the club was hammered by UEFA over offensive songs (resulting in sections of Ibrox twice being closed), but the trip to the Estadio do Dragao will provide the true test.

Gerrard issued a rallying call to the travelling faithful during his media conference on Wednesday, saying: "Show everyone why you're the best fans in the world."

The 2000 or so Rangers fans who have made the trip to Portugal seem to be loving life as, on the pitch, Gerrard's side continue to show signs of improvement.

Having once again negotiated eight gruelling qualification games to reach the Europa League group stage, their reward was a mouth-watering schedule featuring Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.

Those supporters do have a sense of realism. After all, Porto are heavy favourites to win the group and are strong contenders to lift the trophy come May. It's undoubtedly going to take something special for Rangers to head home with anything to show for their efforts.

Gerrard will be looking for major improvements after his side lost their Premiership lead by drawing 1-1 at Hearts on Sunday. 

Defensive mistakes by captain James Tavernier have cost the Gers both domestically and in that last-gasp defeat to Young Boys in the second Europa League matchday.

The right-back has come under-fire for recent performances and the skipper must repay the faith Gerrard has shown in him by putting in a performance.

Elsewhere, Alfredo Morelos taking on Pepe will be a must-watch battle. Take a temperamental striker and add possibly the most divisive and controversial defender in world football, one known for his antics and dirty tactics, mix in a raucous 50,000 support in the stadium and it makes for an unmissable duel.

Morelos' quality will be huge for Rangers tonight, but the whole side will need to show they've learned from past mistakes. The defence must be watertight to take on a task difficult enough without shooting themselves in the foot.

It's a big night also for the attacking players, whoever Gerrard picks. The power of Morelos, pace of Ryan Kent and power of Sheyi Ojo could all be crucial.

Make no bones about it, Porto are a European powerhouse. Rangers need to "max out", as Gerrard said in his media conference, and hope the Portuguese side have an off day. But they aren't impenetrable. Feyenoord found a way to beat them and Rangers are arguably a superior side to their Dutch counterparts.

These next two games with Porto will be tough in a group certain to be tight when all is said and done.

But if Rangers can leave the Estadio do Dragao with a result, it could go a long way to securing a place in the last 32.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.