Kent and Barker to start for Rangers against Porto

Steven Gerrard has gone for width with his line-up for the Europa League test.

Ryan Kent starts for Rangers in Portugal SNS Group

Rangers have made four changes to their team for the Europa League clash with Porto and welcome Ryan Kent back to the starting line-up.

Steven Gerrard's side face a tough task in Estadio do Dragao and the manager has opted for pace and width in his team.

Kent returns from injury to take his place in the side and Brandon Barker also returns. Filip Helander and Ryan Jack also come into the team with Nikola Katic, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo dropping out.

Allan McGregor starts in goals behind a back four of Borna Barisic, Helander, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

Jack, Glen Kamara and Steven Davis are in midfield with Barker and Kent playing wide of striker Alfredo Morelos.

