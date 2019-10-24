Rangers bounce back to earn 1-1 draw against Porto

Alfredo Morelos scored for Rangers in Estadio do Dragao after Luis Diaz put the hosts ahead.

Alfredo Morelos scored for Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers came from behind to earn a point against Porto in a hard-fought Europa League match in Portugal.

The visitors had started brightly in Estadio do Dragao but Porto showed why they are top seeds in the group when they burst into life after half an hour, hitting the post before taking the lead.

Luis Diaz was the man who made the breakthrough, cutting inside before flashing a powerful shot past Allan McGregor from outside the box.

Rangers looked to be heading into the break a goal down but seized their chance when it came after 44 minutes. Ryan Kent released Borna Barisic down the left flank and the Croatian picked out Alfredo Morelos with a cross that the Colombian controlled before firing a shot into the top corner.

Both sides had chances in the second half, with Morelos' powerful header forcing Marchesin into a save early in the half and Allan McGregor producing a double stop in the closing minutes to ensure it finished all square.

The sides meet again at Ibrox on November 7.

Young Boys top Group G after defeating Feyenoord 2-0, with rangers in second place ahead of Porto on goal difference.