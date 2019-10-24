Gerrard praises players and says Rangers can reach knockouts

The Rangers boss said the draw against Porto was the least his side deserved.

Steven Gerrard has said that his Rangers side were "outstanding" in their 1-1 Europa League draw with Porto and showed the level of performance that could take them into the knockout stages.

Luis Diaz had put the home side ahead but Alfredo Morelos struck before half time to bring Rangers level. An all-action second half saw both sides create chances to win before eventually having to settle for a point each.

Gerrard felt his players did everything right against the top seeds in the group and had given their all to carry out the game plan.

"I'm very proud of the players.," he said. "I thought the performance was outstanding.

"We at least deserved to take a point out of that game.

"I thought our structure and our organisation was brilliant so I need to pay respect to all my staff who worked so hard on that this week.



"But even more credit to the players because they've gone out and they've all maxed out in and out of possession. They've carried the game plan out really, really well. I think that's the level we need to find, certainly if we want to get out of this group."

Rangers now face the Portuguese side at Ibrox before a trip to face Feyenoord and a home game against young Boys. Gerrard is confident that similar displays can see Rangers upset the odds and qualify for the latter stages of the competition.

"I think if we can find that level of performance then we'll have a right good chance," he said. "I'm not going to get carried away here because they are three very difficult games.

"I think speaking to you last night you knew how important I felt it was to take something from this game

"Some draws feel like defeats, like the weekend when we never did ourselves justice. We weren't Rangers at the weekend.

"But some points feel more important because the performance is there and the levels are there.

"I have no doubt that if we reach that on three occasions then I'll be very surprised if we don't get out."