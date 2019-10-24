Rangers players hit with missiles during Porto clash

Connor Goldson said both he and Alfredo Morelos were struck during the Europa League match.

Rangers: Allan McGregor, Sheyi Ojo and Connor Goldson. SNS

Rangers defender Connor Goldson revealed he had been hit with a variety of missiles during his side's 1-1 draw with Porto in Portugal.

The centre-back also thought Alfredo Morelos was struck as he celebrated his side's equaliser in a 1-1 Europa League draw at the Estadio do Dragao.

Goldson pointed out what happened to the referee in the wake of the Colombian's 44th-minute strike.

He said: "There was a lot of lighters and coins getting thrown. I got hit by a lighter and a coin. I think Buff [Morelos] got hit as well.

"Then the referee told me to stop [celebrating] and walk away and I just picked up the lighter and coin and told him, but nothing got done.

"Its crazy. I can understand having a passion for your team but at the same time they have come to watch us as athletes trying to do our best for our own team, and I don't think that's acceptable."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.