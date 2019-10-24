Celtic battle back to conquer Lazio in Europa League clash

The Scottish champions won 2-1 against the Serie A side at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

Champ: Ryan Christie celebrates his equaliser. SNS

Celtic battled back from behind to win three points against Italy's Lazio during their Europa League clash in Glasgow.

Manuel Lazzari opened the scoring just before half-time at 40 minutes.

Ryan Christie responded in the second-half at 67 minutes.

Christopher Jullien netted the winner at 89 minutes after teammate Fraser Forster made a world-class stoppage-time save.

Glasgow: The Hoops came back from behind to win the game. SNS

The Hoops went into the match with four points from their opening two Group E games against Rennes and Cluj.

Celtic, who are currently sitting at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after a 6-0 win over Ross County on Saturday, are now leading the group with seven points.

Captain: Scott Brown holds off Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. SNS

Over in France, Rennes failed to beat Romanian team Cluj.

Their 1-0 loss kept them at the bottom of the table, with Cluj in second and Lazio in third.

Celtic will face Lazio again - this time in Rome - on November 7.



