Gerrard calls for UEFA probe after missiles thrown in Porto

Rangers defender Connor Goldson and striker Alfredo Morelos said they were struck.

Steven Gerrard hails the Rangers support in Porto. SNS

Steven Gerrard wants UEFA to investigate claims Rangers defender Connor Goldson was struck by missiles during their 1-1 Europa League draw with Porto.

Goldson said he had been hit with a variety of items at the Estadio do Dragao and also thought striker Alfredo Morelos was struck as he celebrated his equaliser.

Ahead of the Premiership meeting with Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday, Rangers boss Gerrard said: "I went in the dressing room after the game and it wasn't brought to my attention.

"It was only brought to my attention five minutes ago.

"But it is something that we don't like to see, objects and missiles getting thrown from the stands.

"We've got to think about the safety of the players, we've seen that on numerous occasions, that must stop. So I think UEFA need to look into that and try and deal with that.

"But, as I say, it's only just been brought to my attention so I don't think it's too big of a thing as far as we're concerned."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.