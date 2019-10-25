Lennon reluctant to ring changes for trip to Aberdeen

The Celtic boss won't rest too many players after the energy-sapping win over Lazio.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6097705024001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Neil Lennon has hinted that he won't change his Celtic team too much for the trip to Aberdeen despite the short turnaround time from the win over Lazio.

Having come off the pitch at nearly 10pm on Thursday after defeating the Serie A giants 2-1, Celtic will take to the pitch at Pittodrie on Sunday lunchtime in a game that Lennon believes is as tough a challenge as they could face after a European game.

Even though Lennon has a big squad to draw from, he suggested that it would be unwise to rotate his team fully and said that he and his backroom staff had done their research and found that freshening up the side could be costly.

"We have looked [at changes] and looked at historical reports on Thursday to Sunday games," he said. "In the main, when you make more than three changes it can be detrimental to the result or the performance.

"We went to Stockholm , came back and played Rangers on the Sunday morning. Win, after making one change. We played Rennes and made one change for Kilmarnock on the Sunday and we win. We play Cluj, play well, make one change and then we lost so...

"The fact that we were down to ten men in that match might have been a factor as well so obviously discipline is going to be important on Sunday.

Lennon revealed that he only gave himself "a couple of hours" to enjoy the win over Lazio before he turned his attention to Aberdeen and said it was sad that there wasn't more time to reflect on what had been a memorable night.

"I don't know how the players are feeling about it," he said. "We have a lot of experienced players in there so they will know how to deal with it.

"It can be a bit unfair that you don't get more time to lap it up because it was a great night and a titanic game.

"It was a proper European team, proper European atmosphere, proper European game. It had a bit of everything and the players can take an enormous amount of personal satisfaction from the way they handled it.

"We will have a recovery day tomorrow, the rest of the group will train and then we will travel.""

