Barisic: I'm playing the best football of my career now

Rangers defender Borna Barisic has said he is in the best form of his life and can still improve at Ibrox.

The Croatian caught the eye as Rangers earned a 1-1 draw with Porto, sending in a perfect cross for Alfredo Morelos to set up the striker's goal.

Barisic joined the club from Osijek last year but has been in and out of the team with supporters questioning his value to the squad.

The 26-year-old said that persistent injury problems had prevented him from displaying his best qualities but that he was now fully fit and ready to impress.

He said: "I'm sure that this is the best football that I have played.

"Last year it was up and down, up and down, but a lot of time it was because of injury.

"And now when I have had a pre-season, everything's fine. I feel very good and sharp.

"Yes, I probably proved them (fans) wrong but that's not the way I want to do things.

"I knew all the time that I can play very good football here, but the problem was I was not on the same level as the other players. And now when I get in shape, and I'm sharp and I'm physically good, I show them all how good I am.

"This is not still the best of me, I can show more. So, we're going to see what the future will bring us."