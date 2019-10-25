Kerr aiming for perfect end to Scotland's memorable year

National team coach Shelley Kerr has named her squad for Scotland's last game of 2019.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6097749344001-shelley-kerr.jpg" />

Scotland coach Shelley Kerr has set her players the target of capping a memorable year with a win against Albania next month.

After the highs of making a first World Cup finals appearance in the summer and enjoying a high profile as a result, Scotland are back to the business of qualifying again and kicked off their European Championships campaign with an 8-0 win over Cyprus at Easter Road in August.

A trip to Albania for the second qualifier will be the national team's final match of the year and Kerr is keen to keep momentum going.

"It's early on in the campaign of course," Kerr said. "We got off to a flyer at Easter Road. We certainly entertained the crowd with eight goals.

"It's important that we continue the momentum. Albania is a tough place to go and we were there on our World Cup campaign so we know it will be difficult.

"The important thing is to focus and get another three points."

Scotland have been handed a tough qualifying group and Kerr underlined the importance of making a strong start.

"We've only got two games in 2019 and the aim and target is simple: to get six points," she said. "We will then look to 2020.

"It's important to get two wins. We've qualified for two previous finals so that's a target though we know it isn't going to be easy.

"It's a real competitive group we're in. Finland are exceptionally good, as are Portugal, and Albania and Cyprus are good as well.

"We want to end the year on a high with six points out of six."