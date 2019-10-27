Celtic support hit back at Mussolini's granddaughter

Alessandra Mussolini had criticised Celtic fans for a banner depicting her grandfather's death.

Response: Celtic fans with message to Mussolini's granddaughter. SNS

Celtic supporters have told Benito Mussolini's granddaughter to "F*** off" in a new banner unfurled at Pittodrie.

Alessandra Mussolini had earlier criticised Celtic fans for a banner depicting the fascist dictators death that was flown during the Glasgow club's 2-1 win over Italian side Lazio.

The former MEP called the banner "an act of violence" and called for a new law to be brought in that would punish such acts.

But supporters in the away end for Sunday's Premiership clash between the Scottish champions and Aberdeen responded with a banner aimed at the 56-year-old.

The message, written in Italian and unfurled during a convincing 4-0 win for the Hoops, read "Alessandra V******o" which translates as "F*** off Alessandra".

Mussolini's original comments came in response to a Green Brigade banner during a heated Europa League game at Celtic Park, showing the infamous World War Two dictator hanging upside down.

Members of the Lazio ultras had earlier been filmed marching through Glasgow city centre giving "nazi salutes".

And a section of their stadium will lie empty for the return leg in Rome after the club were punished over racist behaviour from their fans in previous rounds.

Around 9,000 Celtic supporters are expected to make the trip to Rome.

