City in 'strong position' to reach Champions League quarters

Rachel McLauchlan says Glasgow City's match against Brondby is a huge occasion for the club.

Glasgow City's Rachel McLauchlan has said anticipation is building for the side's decisive Champions League clash with Brondby on Thursday and she feels the side have a strong position to build on.

City beat Brondby 2-0 in Copenhagen earlier this month, securing a famous victory and enhancing their chances of reaching the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

McLauchlan said all focus is on completing the job at Petershill Park on Thursday on what should be a huge night for everyone involved.

"Myself and the whole team are really excited for it," she told STV. "It's a big occasion playing in any Champions League game and it has some importance behind it.

"When you walk out you know that and it'll be special walking out with the crowd behind us. The game is going to be a good one.

"I think it was really important to get even one away goal but the fact that we got two puts us in a really strong position. We know fine well that they are a really strong side. They had plenty of possession.

"We know they are going to come here and really want to get the goals early on so we need to be focused and up for it but we're in a good position and hopefully we can hold that."

City head coach Scott Booth said the prospect of reaching the last eight would be an enormous landmark for the club, despite the success of recent years.

"I think it would be a massive achievement for the club," Booth said. "It really would .

"We've had a lot of personnel change over the years, since I have come to the club. We've done well in the Champions League, been in the last 16 and now it's a good chance to get to the quarter finals.

"Glasgow City is already punching above its weight in the Champions League and the number of times we've been able to win the domestic league.

"To reach the quarter finals would be huge."

