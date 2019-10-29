Lennon could be in market for new Celtic striker in January

The Celtic boss said it was possible he may add a centre forward to his squad.

Lennon is considering his striking options. SNS Group

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted he may go into the market to increase his forward options in January.

Odsonne Edouard has been in impressive forward and is the first choice at the club but Leigh Griffiths has been absent since August with a virus and a thigh issue and is only now set to return to training.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo has suffered a knock and will undergo a scan but is a major doubt for Wednesday's Premiership match against St Mirren.

Lennon admitted he may be considering a new recruit.

"Possibly," he said. "Bayo took a knock yesterday so he is a major doubt for tomorrow.

"So we are a little bit short there with only one at the minute (Odsonne) Edouard, who is fully fit.

"Bayo is going for a scan today and we are hoping he should be okay for the weekend."

And the manager gave an update on other injuries ahead of the midweek card.

"Leigh is back on the grass now," Lennon added. "He has been doing some physical work with the fitness coaches and we hope he starts training again on Thursday.

"Tom (Rogic) has got a little bit of inflammation again around the knee. Christopher Jullien is fine, he had a little bit of a bug but has trained this morning.

"Olivier Ntcham (ankle) is back in training and obviously Ryan Christie comes back into contention as well (after his two-game ban)."